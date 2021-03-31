A total of 119 health workers vaccinated at Agotime-Ziope District

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: GNA

A total of 119 health workers in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta region have been inoculated, out of 138 targeted.



Mr Matthew Ayamba Adam, Agotime-Ziope District Health Director, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA,) said they could not meet the target because some of the personnel were pregnant.



He said some were on their annual leave, while some also said based on their faith they were unable to partake in the exercise.



The Director said his outfit was making the necessary effort to get every health worker in the District vaccinated.



He said when health workers who were on the frontline leading the fight against the disease availed themselves for the exercise, it would help reduce people's apprehension and also encouraged them to take the vaccine.



Conspiracy theories and misinformation were affecting the exercise as some people believed that the vaccine will render them infertile when they took it, he said.



Mr Adam said a lot had to be done to address the misconception people have about the vaccine as it was a major factor making them unwilling to take the jab.



He said vaccines over the years have been used to control or cure diseases, so this COVID-19 vaccine was to help reduce transmission of the virus to ensure safety of all.



The Director bemoaned low levels of compliance among the people, saying it was a great challenge, affecting the fight against the pandemic.



He said the district recorded a total of 13 cases since the outbreak of the virus last year in the country with eight recoveries and no death.



Mr Adam said there were currently five mild cases which were being treated at home, urging the populace to eat food with good nutrition to boost their immune system.



Mr John Kwaku Amenyah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, told GNA the district COVID-19 taskforce were on the ground to ensure that the people complied with the safety protocols.



He said “the compliance level is not encouraging, despite the numerous sensitisation programmes we have done in the past.



“Therefore a decision has been taken at the District Security Council meeting for security personnel to ensure compliance.”



The DCE urged the citizens to continue observing the safety measures to stem the spread of the virus.