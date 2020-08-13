Regional News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: GNA

A total of 1,426 people challenged during registration in Western North

File Photo

A total of 1,426 people had their Registration challenged in the Voter Registration exercise in the nine constituencies of the Western North Region.



Mr Godwin Okley, Regional Director of the Electoral commission who made this known to the GNA in Sefwi-Wiawso, said the Commission registered a total of 465,444 in all the nine Constituencies of the Region in both the regular voter’s registration and the two-day mop-up exercises.



He said 358,232 people used the Ghana card to register, while 1,825 used passport with 105,351 of them registering through Guarantors.



Mr Okley mentioned that 1,638 persons with disability were registered.



Giving details of the number registered per constituency, Mr Okley indicated that 90,257 people were registered in the Bibiani-Anwhiaso Bekwai Constituency with 70,697 in Aowin constituency, while Akontombra Constituency had 36,969.



The Sefwi-Waiwso Constituency registered 77,890 people, while Juabeso captured 49,776 with Sefwi-Bodi recording 32,917 and Suaman registered 19,895 people.



Meanwhile 58,769 people were registered in Bia west, while Bia East recorded 28,184.



Mr Okley hinted that the district election review committee was meeting to discuss the challenged forms and expressed satisfaction in the conduct of the exercise in the Region.



He commended political parties and the media for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.



In a related Development, Mr Williams Benjamin Assuah, Western North Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party also commended all stakeholders in the Electoral process for the successful conduct of the exercise and gave the assurance that the NPP would win more seats in Region.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.