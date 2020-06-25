General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

A timeline of events on earth tremor occurrences in Ghana

Earth tremors have over a period been experienced in Ghana with a major earthquake hitting the country as far back as 1615 in Elmina in the Central Region where a fort was destroyed, according to records.



However, some major documentations revealed earth tremors in Ghana occurred in the years 1636, 1862, 1906 and 1939.



Per history, the 1636 earthquake hit the town of Axim in the Western Region with a 5.7 magnitude. The unfortunate incident is said to have buried alive some miners who worked in the area.



Another earthquake struck the country years later in 1862 destroying many building erections. Three lives were said to be lost after the eruption.



Information available suggests the most destructive earthquake that hit the then Gold Coast was on June, 22 1939 which triggered a huge loss of lives and property at the time.



According to records, some 17 people lost their lives with over 140 others suffering severe injuries on that fateful day with the quake registering a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter scale.



In the last three years, other earth tremors were recorded on March 24, 2018, December 9, 2018, January 2019, February 2019 and March 2, 2019 which have since threatened the recent micro-seismic activity while registering less 4.0 on the Richter scale.



Additionally, parts of the capital Accra last night experienced three earth tremors around 11 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



A Senior Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Nicholas Opoku described the three tremors as a 'mild earthquake'.



Opoku explained the 'mild earthquake' had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.



“This is a small earthquake. If you are moving from 4.5 to 6.0 on the Richter scale, you are moving into a moderate earthquake. Then from 6.0 going, you are moving into a bigger one.”



He added the epicenter of the 'mild earthquake', which was felt outside the Greater Accra Region, was between the Dansoman area moving towards the Bortianor enclave.



“The foreshock of the earthquake was measured at 3.7 on the Richter Scale, the mainshock registered at 4.2 on the scale and the aftershock was the weakest measured at about 3.5 on the scale,” Mr Opoku concluded.

