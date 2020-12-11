General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

A split parliament will benefit the Ghanaian populace – Statistician

File photo of the parliament of Ghana

Statistician and Data Analyst, Dr. Louis Asiedu has asserted that a hung parliament will cause the government of the day to be meticulous and eventually put the Ghanaian populace first in all its dealings.



According to him, a split parliament will see to it that parliamentarians take their work seriously and see an end to MP absenteeism.



He motioned that it will be a bit difficult for government to push an agenda but, “the government will need to be very meticulous of any bill they take to parliament for approval. That said, it does not mean the government cannot drive its agenda”.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana, Dr. Louis Asiedu said, “A split parliament will be to the benefit of the Ghanaian populace. The fact will be that both parties will have to unanimously agree to issues before bills are drawn, passed and approved, this will serve the Ghanaian citizen very well and there will be no situation of ‘have your say and we will have our way’ in parliament”.



Describing a split parliament as a beautiful aspect of democracy that will serve the interest of Ghanaians wholly, he noted that, “this is something we have expected for far too long. Now, the NPP government will have to think through their policies very well before they can present it to parliament”.



On his authority, the government will now have to go in and present good arguments to parliament and convince them to vote on a bill.



Dr. Asiedu furthered, the Ghanaian populace will now fairly represent across the country and see the active participation of all parliamentarians. “There would be no absenteeism in parliament now because if there are crucial issues being discussed and you want to absent yourself from parliament, it will go against you”.



Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, clinched a second four-year term on Wednesday, though his National Patriotic party was neck and neck with the opposition National Democratic Congress in as-yet-undeclared parliamentary elections.

