A rare moment captured as Alan met Paul Afoko at funeral of former first lady

Politics of Monday, 20 November 2023

There was a heartwarming moment of beaming smiles as independent candidate Alan Kyerematen and former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, met during the final funeral rites of former First Lady Theresa Kufour.



Paul Afoko, who has been out of the public eye since his suspension from the party in 2015, embraced Kyerematen, capturing the reunion in a Facebook post.



Paul Afoko, who served as the NPP's national chairman from April 2014, faced suspension in October 2015 alongside General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and Second Vice Chairperson Sammy Crabbe.



The party cited actions deemed detrimental to its political fortunes as the reason for their suspension.



The recent encounter at the funeral marked a notable reunion and shared smiles between the independent candidate and the former NPP chairman.



