A president who condones LGBT+ activities isn't worth celebrating - Akufo-Addo scolded

Atik Mohammed has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against failing to assent to the anti-LGBTQ bill.



The bill passed by Parliament is to serve as a check on homosexual practices and offenders will face six-month to 5-year imprisonment.



The bill however awaits the President's assent to become a law but the president has served notice to delay his assent citing an interlocutory application by some persons at the Supreme Court.



The President cited a Supreme Court case by some persons in the country challenging the constitutionality of the bill.



Due to this, he has asked the nation to “hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court” before he takes any action.



“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation.



“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” portions of the statement dated March 4, 2024 further said.



President cautions Parliament



The Office of the President has also written to parliament to refrain from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, for his assent.



In a letter addressed to Parliament on Monday, March 18, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the letter emphasized that it would be improper for Parliament to proceed with transmitting the bill to President Akufo-Addo for any action until the matters before the court are addressed.



“This office is aware of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction, both filed on 7th March, 2024 in the Supreme Court in Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and The Attorney-General (J1/13/2023) and Richard Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and The Attorney-General (J1/9/2024) respectively, to restrain you and Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and, also, to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.



“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits…In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” portions of the letter read.



