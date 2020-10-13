General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

A policeman took my friend’s bread because he didn’t have a license - A Plus alleges

Musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus

Musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, in an attempt to name and shame unprofessionalism in some parts of the Ghana Police Service has narrated how a policeman took his friend’s bread at a checkpoint.



He said a friend of his, without mentioning any name, was pulled over by the police while he was driving and demanded for his license. Since the driver did not have a license the police man took his bread that was in the car, divided it into two and took half of the loaf.



This, he says, are some of the “nonsense” policemen do at some checkpoints in the country.



According to the outspoken New Patriotic Party member, some go to the extent of asking for Mobile Money (MoMo) adding that some take people to an ATM machine so they withdraw cash for them.



To A Plus, in a Facebook post, the unprofessional police men must be removed from service.



“If you have caused that traffic because you are opening car boots and checking for arms etc that’s ok. But to use police uniform to block the road and beg for money for mosquito coil is pure nonsense!!! There are so many noble police officers in the service today. Those who don't respect themselves must be removed. And those of you who take MoMo, take people to ATM machines to withdraw cash for you - a friends even said a police officer divided his bread into two and took half because he was driving without his license. Be careful.”





