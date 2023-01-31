'A policeman killed my brother at West Hills Mall' - Gospel singer narrates what happened

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

An appeal has been made to the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, by a gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, over allegations that her brother was killed by some police officers.



According to a video that has since gone viral, the incident is reported to have happened at the West Hills Mall in Accra on January 30, 2022.



The musician explained that her brother, only named Shadrach, was brutally assaulted by the uniformed policemen, leading to his untimely death.



“Someone should tag the IGP. I need justice for my brother. Tell him that this is a crime one of his men has done to my family by killing my brother. We are all Ghanaians with equal rights and freedom. Why will you use your position to take someone’s life?” she said in her Facebook Live video, amidst tears.



In her narration, her brother (the deceased) had gone to the West Hills Mall to withdraw money in order to purchase some items intended to be sent to his sister in Germany.



She added that, from what an eyewitness told her, the police demanded that her brother hand over his bag to be searched, but he refused.



This then led to the police officer getting agitated and then hitting and pushing him to the ground.



Perpetual added that her brother fell to the ground and hit his head on the floor, breaking his neck in the process.



He is said to have lost consciousness, at which time the police officer tased the motionless man on the floor.



It is believed that this worsened the state the young man was already in, leading to his death.



While the police have yet to respond officially to these claims, the gospel musician is demanding justice from the IGP.



She added that the case has been reported to the Kasoa SCC Police Station, but they have decided as a family to do everything possible to ensure that their brother’s death is avenged.



