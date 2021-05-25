A new political party is set to shake NDC and NPP - Rev. Sunshine

Politics of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Founder General Overseer of the Paradise Way Chapel, Reverend Sunshine has made a shocking revelation about a new political party that will take the whole country by shock.



According to him, a new political party with a brute force full of youth will give a tight competition to both NPP and NDC in the coming years.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM that, there will be a political party of young men that will break the NDC AND NPP presidential chain.



He indicated that the new political party will change the dynamics of politics in Ghana. He further mentioned that most young men and women will join the political and it will become the people’s favorite.



Watch Video Below:



