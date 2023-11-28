A mentally deranged pregnant woman motivated me into midwifery - Award-winning Midwife

Health News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

An award-winning Midwife at the Pelungu Health Centre in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, Miss Lamisi Mahami has disclosed how the decision of a mentally deranged pregnant woman drove her into the midwifery profession.



According to Lamisi, her encounter with the mentally deranged pregnant woman in 2010 who refused to be delivered by trained midwives at the Pelungu Health Centre but opted for her service as an enrolled nurse motivated her to pursue a Midwifery course.



“As an enrolled nurse in March 2010, I met a Community Health Nurse here who conducted deliveries and I was inspired by her achievements and I started conducting deliveries too. Before 2013, I had delivered close to 100 babies and so I was recommended to go in for midwifery. I didn’t want to go in for it but something motivated me. One morning I had a mentally challenged woman who refused the services of other people including a midwife. So I was able to deliver her successfully and so I decided to give it a try. So my passion was actually driven by this motivation,” Lamisi said.



A graduate midwife with a BSc in Midwifery from the University for Development Studies, Tamale, Lamisi was among 25 distinguished health workers who were honoured at the 3rd National Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards.



She was honoured under the Clinical Excellence Category.



The award-winning health staff has over 13 years of skills and experience in midwifery and general nursing and has over the period of 13 years served in the Nabdam District.



The event which was organized by the Ministry of Health was held in the Volta Regional Capital Ho to celebrate the achievements of health workers who have distinguished themselves in their various communities and facilities.



The awardees emerged as the highest nominated persons in various categories through a national electronic nomination process.



“As a midwife, I have always put up my best to deliver women safely. When I see them with their babies, I’m motivated to do more. The award has come to motivate me to do more. I didn’t know people were watching what I was doing from afar,” she added.