A man bereft of credibility and vision - Sammy Gyamfi compares Bawumia to Mahama

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has critiqued the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 election.



In a statement issued on Sunday, November 5, 2023, Sammy Gyamfi raised questions about Dr Bawumia’s role in the management of Ghana’s economy as Head of the Country’s Economic Management Team while further describing his 61.47% victory in the NPP primaries as confirmation of his unpopularity.



Contrasting the vice president against the NDC’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahanma, Sammy Gyamfi alluded that the former president has to his credit a track record of good governance and remains a better choice against Dr Bawumia.



In addition to his piece shared via social media, the NDC national communications officer shared a flier comparing the economic performance of Mr Mahama and Dr Bawumia.



Some of the parameters in the comparison include debt to GDP ratio, total debt exchange rate, interest rate, growth rate and budget deficit.



Read Sammy Gyamfi’s piece below:



In opposition, Bawumia waxed lyrical about the economy and propounded lofty textbook theories on prudent economic management.



He was selected as running mate due to his background as an economist and eventually became Vice President and Chairman of the Economic Management Team- a position he has held for almost seven (7) years.



Ghanaians were told that he was the economic wizkid and messiah who was coming to transform the economy and bring about growth, jobs and prosperity for all.



When he eventually got the opportunity to manage the economy as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, he turned out to be totally catastrophic and has supervised the most abysmal economic performance in the history of the fourth republic.



After supervising the near-collapse of the economy, he has suddenly gone mute on the economy which was his claim to fame and has now turned himself into a comical digitalization champion, all in a bid to distance himself from the political ramifications of his abysmal performance.



It is a big shame that, despite the unprecedented vote-buying and personal phone calls to delegates, a significant number of the NPP delegates totaling 74,236 and constituting a whopping 39% voted against his candidature in the just-ended NPP primary. He was totally rejected in two regions (Central and Volta regions) and over 50 Constituencies of his own party.



This makes him the first NPP flag-bearer to be elected by less than 62% of valid votes cast since the NPP expanded their electoral college in 2010. This is an embarrassing vote of no confidence in his leadership by almost 40% of delegates in his own party.



This fact becomes apparent when contrasted with the 98.9% of valid votes obtained by H. E John Mahama in the 2023 NDC’s primary and the 78.89% and 94.4% obtained by Candidate Akufo-Addo in the 2010 and 2014 NPP primaries, respectively.



This is the man a paltry 61% of NPP delegates have elected as their flag-bearer for the 2024 election; a man bereft of credibility and vision; a man who has proven time and again to be a pathological liar; a comical character whose campaign to be President is based on his ethnicity and religion and not his competence.



Ghanaians currently find themselves in a total mess. Hopelessness, recklessness, bankruptcy, hardships, corruption and nepotism define the current state of our nation today. This mess is a product of bad leadership and nothing more.



What Ghana needs is CHANGE - a message that has even been amplified by leading figures of the NPP such as, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Arthur Kennedy, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Dr. Amoako Baah, among others.



This change must take the form of a TOTAL RESET and thus can only be brought about by an honest, visionary and experienced leader we can trust; A leader who is tried and tested; a leader who has the track-record of taking responsibility for problems and fixing them; A leader who can and will ensure accountability on the part of duty-bearers both past and present. That leader is none-other than H.E John Dramani Mahama.



Ghanaians don’t need a President who is a pathological liar with no track-record save his reckless mismanagement of the economy which has rendered our nation bankrupt;



We don’t need the very person who has masterminded and supervised the economic mess and hardships we find ourselves in as President- for “no problem can be solved with the same consciousness that created it" - Albert Einstein;



More importantly, Ghanaians don’t need a puppet as President, whose primary goal is to protect his God father- President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt family, friends and appointees from post-regime accountability.



Despite his ridiculous claim that he will be his own man, the fact still remains, that a vote for Bawumia in 2024, will be a third-term vote for Akufo-Addo and his corrupt family and friends and enable them escape accountability for the several crimes they committed against Ghanaians. Attached is Bawumia’s scorecard. #BawuLiar







