General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: My News GH

A lockdown again will be an unwise decision – UDS Development Economist

Lecturer at the University for Development Studies, Dr. Michael Adongo

A Development Economist and Lecturer at the University for Development Studies - Tamale, Dr. Michael Adongo says any move to lock down the country due to the spike in coronavirus numbers in the country will be unwise.



Ghana’s COVID-19 numbers keep increasing as the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service, active cases in the country hangs at 3,940 with 390 deaths recorded.



Health experts have called on government to lockdown the country in order to control the spread of the virus.



But speaking in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio which was streamed by MyNewsGh.com, Dr. Michael Adongo indicated that any move to lock down the country will be unwise.



“I will advise that government should not be thinking of lockdown, because it will further worsen the economy. The wake of the virus has brought serious damage to the economy and even the partial lockdown we had some months ago did not help the economy. So, talking of lockdown will not be a wise decision.”



To him, there should be a ban on social gatherings and restrictions be put in place to ensure that there is less human gatherings rather than locking down the country which will have an adverse effect on the country’s economy.



He said: “Strict measures should be implemented to limit the number of people that go to funerals as well as other social gatherings”.



