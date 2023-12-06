A head-on collision between two riders leaves them with fatal injuries

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A fatal accident involving an ‘aboboyaa’ rider and an okada rider has left the two riders with death and life-threatening injuries.



The collision happened on the Sunyani Techiman highway in the Bono Region.



One of the victims suffered an open fracture and was screaming in anguish.



Rainbow Radio’s Kwame Adez reported from the scene that the accident occurred when the ‘aboboyaa’ rider attempted to leave by running into a pothole.



However, he reportedly crashed into the Okada rider.



Residents in the area complained bitterly about the deplorable nature of the road.



They have therefore appealed to authorities to repair the deplorable nature of their road to prevent another fatal accident.



Others who witnessed the accident claimed the rider, who had his bones out, could be amputated.