A gift from Ghana to UK’s King Charles after coronation

Aside from representing through its President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife Lady Julia, Ghana has made it a point to extend a gift offering to the King of England; King Charles III.



Following the coronation of the King on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Anthony Jefferson Hanson, popularly known as Ashenso; one of Ghana’s talented artistes, has made Ghana proud with a customized gift he made for the king.



A beautifully painted artwork with the King in his Royal attire and framed nicely was presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo in London, to be presented to the king as a gift from Ghana.



The artwork is expected to be presented through the country's High Commission to the Buckingham Palace where it will be given to the King.



The artiste whose work is not only recognized in Ghana has produced many beautiful paintings of Ghanaian heads of states among others.



He told GhanaWeb;



“Always an honor… The painting will be delivered to Buckingham Palace through the Ghana High commission as a gift from Ghana to the King of The United Kingdom His Royal Highness King Charles III. A gift from Ghana to the king.”



