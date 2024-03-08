A-ensonga Hearts: Transforming communities through education and empowerment

Regional News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Joshua Abakah, Contributor

Amidst the myriad challenges faced by underprivileged communities, A-ensonga Hearts, led by the dedicated Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, a graduate of the University of Ghana, is making a profound impact on lives across Ghana.



Established in 2020, A-ensonga Hearts has spearheaded more than 16 transformative projects, positively affecting over 4000 pupils throughout Ghana.



Notable initiatives include the "Floor-to-Furniture Project," which provided desks to over 500 students in various schools across the Upper East Region, such as Goriko Primary School and Fr. Lebel Memorial R/C Primary School.



Going beyond desk provision, the organization has also facilitated the construction of boreholes in remote villages through the "Potable Water for All Project." This endeavor benefited three basic schools in the Bongo community, providing clean water access to students.



Ms. Ajene's inspiration for A-ensonga Hearts stems from her father's acts of kindness and support for underprivileged students. This passion fuels her vision of ensuring educational opportunities for all, especially those in rural areas.



Drawing upon her educational journey at the University of Ghana, Ms. Ajene has been shaped by a commitment to excellence and community service instilled during her undergraduate and postgraduate studies. Her leadership skills, nurtured during her time as a student, have been instrumental in driving the foundation's success.



Despite challenges, including misconceptions about her age and gender, Ms. Ajene remains dedicated to her mission. With strategic objectives outlined for the future, A-ensonga Hearts aims to expand its reach and deepen its impact, with a focus on promoting gender equity in education.



As the organization continues its efforts, support for initiatives like the "Floor-to-Desk" project is crucial. With plans underway to benefit thousands of children in the Bongo District, partnerships and contributions from the University of Ghana community and beyond are vital for sustainable change.



Ms. Ajene expresses gratitude to the faculty members and teaching assistants who have supported her journey, acknowledging their role in shaping her into the leader she is today.