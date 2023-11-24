A chief is stopped from attending a funeral because another chief will attend – Oliver slams Ghana's courts

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Private legal practitioner and member of the #FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, appears to have taken a swipe at the court over its decision to grant an injunction to stop Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II from attending the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggest that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



In a post shared on Thursday, November 24, 2023, Barker-Vormawor said that the courts in Ghana continue to make astonishing decisions.



He listed two recent rulings of the court, including the injunction to make his point.



The other ruling he was puzzled about was the decision of the court to stop the second #OccupyJulorbiHouse scheduled for December 2023.



“I swear! What Ghanaian courts cannot do doesn’t exist oo. Yesterday, a Court, without informing us there was a hearing, granted an injunction against Democracy Hub from organizing #OccupyJulorbiHouse in December. The motion was on notice, but the adjourned date for the hearing wasn’t notified.



“A Court has granted an injunction to prevent a Chief from attending a funeral because another Chief will also attend the funeral,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, the Dormaahene has indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral of the late Berekumhene by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.



He said that even though he is not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.



“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.



I swear! What Ghanaian courts cannot do doesn’t exist oo.



1. Yesterday, a Court, without informing us there was a hearing, granted an Injunction against Democracy Hub from Organizing #OccupyJulorbiHouse in December. The motion was on notice; but the adjourned date for the… pic.twitter.com/locqHHHTYi — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) November 23, 2023

