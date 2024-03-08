A call, info, thanks: Video of when Mahama informed Naana Jane of running mate job

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 16-second video with two main characters, this is a summary of how former President John Dramani Mahama informed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang that he would maintain her as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.



The video was posted on the social media handles of the former University of Cape Coast Vice Chancellor who was running mate to Mahama in 2020.



The video starts with a phone beeping and the face of Mahama appears, ostensibly to show that the call was from him.



"Yeah, hello, oh thank you, thank you so much for the opportunity. Thank you so much, we'd talk later, thank you," the professor is heard saying.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially settled on Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the impending 2024 general elections.



If the NDC wins the 2024 polls, she would become the first female vice president of the country.



Watch the video below:





SARA