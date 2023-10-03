A blunt message from NDC E13 and ally to Owusu Bempah: Stop the childish games in these serious times

Politics of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: Famous Kwesi Kuadugah

It has come to our attention that your group, under the guise of seeking justice, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, threatening to picket at the office of our esteemed former President, John Dramani Mahama.



We find this move not only deeply disrespectful but also a glaring display of childishness and sheer foolishness.



Your intentions are transparently clear: to divert attention from the myriad of problems plaguing our nation under the current administration. Instead of focusing on the real issues at hand, you choose to engage in theatrical antics that serve no purpose other than to stoke the flames of utter distraction, division, and unrest.



It has been made abundantly clear by various factions within our esteemed party that your proposed demonstration is not only unwelcome but also viewed as a reckless endeavor. While the right to protest is a cornerstone of our

democracy, it does not grant the license to act without due consideration or respect for the sanctity of revered offices.



The message from our party's youth and other esteemed members has been consistent and clear: any attempt to stage a protest outside the office of former President, John Dramani Mahama will be met with stern resistance. Their

words, cautioning you to "prepare for your graves and coffins" should serve as a stark reminder of the gravity of your proposed actions.



We stand united in our opposition to any ill-advised ventures your group might be contemplating. Tread carefully, Owusu-Bempah. The path you're considering is perilous and could lead to deep regret. We strongly urge you to reconsider your actions, placing the greater good of our nation above divisive and potentially harmful theatrics.



Your intended actions are not only silly and infantile but also a gross misdirection of energy. Instead of focusing on the Airbus scandal, which is already under investigation, why not direct your energies toward the numerous scandals and issues under the current administration? Why not channel your passion into holding the present government accountable for its alleged corruption and mismanagement?



It is time for you and your group to grow up and stop playing these childish games. The nation has real problems that need real solutions, not pointless theatrics. We urge you to reconsider your actions and think about the greater good of our beloved country.



In conclusion, let this serve as a final warning that any attempt to picket or cause unrest at the office or residence of former President John Dramani Mahama will be met with the full force of our resolve. We will not stand idle while you

engage in this absurdity. Consider yourselves warned.