A big chief like you should not speak like this in public – Obiri Boahene to Okyenhene

A Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahene, has berated the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, for insulting persons who have been criticising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over happenings in the county.



The Okyenhene said that persons who have been criticising the president over the current economic hardship are uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.



“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.



“Those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager, then you may be a witch or wizard.



“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! The truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” the chief said.



Reacting to this, Nana Obiri Boahene intimated that Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin’s comments were unfortunate.



The former NPP deputy general secretary added that the chief, rather than insulting the critics of the president, should have urged Akufo-Addo to listen to those with genuine concerns.



“Let me be very honest. Such a comment coming from a big chief is not in good taste. You are not some small chief, you are a big chief and you were not talking to your friend, you were talking in public and you uttered such words, it is not good.



“You don’t have to support the NDC or the NPP to make such comments. It was an opportunity for him to urge the president to listen to the cries of Ghanaians. You don’t just call people witches and wizards. It is not good,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



