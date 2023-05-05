A/R: Truck carrying used clothes crushes 51-year-old woman to death

Regional News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A 51-year-old trader, Akua Serwah, has been crushed to death by a truck at Dr Mensah, a suburb in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region.



The truck, with registration number GT 7452 – 11, had a faulty brake, resulting in a crash at the Central Business District (CBD).



The truck, loaded with used clothing, rammed a taxi cab that had been parked at the CBD before crushing the cabbage seller.



Although some other traders were around, they were able to run for their lives.



The mutilated body of the deceased has been conveyed by the police and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's morgue.



The police have commenced investigations into the incident.