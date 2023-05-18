A/R: Obuasi SHTS students arrested for attacking plantain chips seller at Sokoban

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

About 20 students of Obuasi Senior High Technical School have been arrested by police.



The arrests follow a clash between the students of the school and residents of Sokoban in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, 17 May 2023, when the students allegedly attacked and injured a young boy who was selling plantain chips which the students had taken and declined to pay while on their way from their Inter-Schools athletic competition.



The Assembly Member for the area, Kwadwo Boateng, said the students threw an object from their vehicle at the young boy when he attempted to collect his payment. In response, he also retaliated by throwing a stone at them.



Some of the students who had participated in the Inter-Schools athletics competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and were returning to Obuasi, he said, got down from the vehicle and allegedly attacked the young boy who fell unconscious in the process.



Some residents of the area, upon seeing the situation, the Assembly Member noted, became infuriated and blocked the road in an attempt to prevent other vehicles which were carrying the students from passing through the community in an attempt to seek justice for the young boy.



Swift intervention by the Ampabame Police put the situation under control and impounded the vehicle which was carrying the students who attacked the young boy, arresting the students onboard.



The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital while Police have begun investigations into the incident.