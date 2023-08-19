A/R: NDC clears 7 to contest Adansi Asokwa, Fomena, Mampong

Politics of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vetted and cleared seven aspirants to contest in three of the four constituencies in the Ashanti region where the parliamentary primaries were put on hold.



The four include Mampong, Adansi Asokwa, Manhyia South, and Fomena.



However, the party opened nominations on 1 August 2023, and subsequently conducted vetting for Adansi Asokwa, Fomena, and Mampong constituencies where three, two, and two aspirants are contesting, respectively.



The Regional Secretary for the party, Dr Frank Amoakohene, told Class 91.3 FM's Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that primaries for the constituencies have been scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023.



He, however, indicated that the Manhyia South Constituency primary is still on hold for some reasons but added that it will be held before the end of this year.