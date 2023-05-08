A/R: Landlord's son butchers tenant, 2 children; toddler dies from machete wounds

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A man has inflicted machete wounds on his father's tenant along with the victim's two children, including a toddler, Samuel Amo, who was three months away from being two years, and died from the attack.



The tenant, Mr Obed Asamoah, and his 19-year-old daughter, Bridget Owusu, who both survived the brutal attack, are battling for their lives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.



The murderous butchery happened at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, 5 May 2023.



The suspect, identified only as Emmanuel, was arrested by the police after fleeing into hiding.



The attack happened during an altercation between the tenant, who was holding his now-deceased son at the time, and the landlord's son, who tried stopping the man from entering his room with reason that rent had expired since 1 May 2023.



After butchering the father and son, the assailant turned his machete on the tenant's daughter, who had rushed to the rescue of his dad and little brother, who were bleeding from the deadly machete slashes.



All three victims were rushed to the same hospital but the little boy was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The wife and mother of the victims, Janet Owusu, told journalists that as the suspect accosted his husband and son with the machete, she quickly ran out to raise an alarm amidst shouts for help.



She revealed that the suspect had been reported to the police before by his mother but was released on bail not long before the incident.