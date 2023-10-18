A/R: Houseboy who brutally 'murdered' madam - Family urges expedited trial

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In the heart-wrenching case of the 35-year-old businesswoman tragically killed by her house help in Sokoban, the bereaved family is urgently the Attorney General to expedite legal proceedings and offer prompt advice on the matter.



This plea follows a disclosure in court by the prosecutor that the police have concluded their investigations and await guidance from the Attorney General's office to initiate the committal process.



During the court hearing today at the Asokore Mampong District Court, a strong security presence was observed, aimed at preventing family members from attacking the suspects. The prime suspect, already serving a 20-year sentence for theft, and his alleged accomplice, James Anokye, were both present in court.



Given the revelation about the ongoing wait for advice from the Attorney General's office, the court adjourned the case to October 31, 2023.



The family of the deceased, expressing their determination to seek justice, emphasized the urgency for a swift trial, particularly since the prime suspect has confessed to the heinous crime.



"We, the family, are desperately seeking justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. The perpetrator has already admitted to the crime, leaving no room for delays. We implore a swift and efficient legal process. We are prepared to pursue this case tirelessly, ensuring justice is served," voiced the grieving family.