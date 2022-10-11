A/R: Hemang Methodist Model School vote to elect student leaders

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: Nkrumah Paul

Teachers at Hemang Methodist Model School organized a free and fair election on Friday 7th October, 2022 for their students to elect their leaders to lead them at the school. This election was spearhead by a teacher called Joseph Owusu Yeboah.



These elections are usually seen at some secondary and tertiary school levels but teachers at Hemang Methodist Model School took it upon themselves to help inculcate the spirit of democracy in the school children. They conducted the election for both primary and JHS students.



"I have my personal printer so I designed and printed the ballot papers myself. My school sponsored with the purchase of the A4 sheets.



"Afterwards, I officially wrote a letter to the Municipal EC office within my vicinity for the materials. I only have to shown appreciation after taking the materials, I didn't pay anything huge," Joseph Owusu Yeboah said.