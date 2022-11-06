A/R: Ghana could experience onion shortage in Christmas – Traders hint

Regional News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Onion sellers in the Kwadaso municipality of the Ashanti region have forewarned Ghanaians about shortages during this year’s Christmas festivity.



According to the traders, over 90% per cent of onion sellers have withdrawn from the business due to the Ghanaian cedi’s inability to compete with the CFA and the Dollar.



They disclosed that the onion they have in store now is very small but they cannot buy more due to the continuous fall of the cedis against the CFA.



The aggrieved traders lamented therefore that they used to change few amounts of the cedis to get more CFA but now they have to change more cedis to get only 10 CFA.



“The onion sells at the same price as it has been sold, but we have increased the price from 200 cedis to 500 cedis due to the rise of the CFA. When you import the goods to sell, you will not fetch much; you will have to add up to buy the CFA which is the biggest challenge” said Alhaji Santasi, one of the aggrieved traders.



Also “our businesses are collapsing due to high duties,” he added in the interview with Angel News’ Bismark Mensah noting that what they pay as duties is money less than GHc2000.



According to him, many people keep quitting the business which is worsening the unemployment situation among the youth since the traders employ over 500 youth in the market.



They, therefore, are calling on the government to as a matter of urgency intervene and transform the economic situation in the country while dealing with the fuel prices because the price of fuel is also compounding the problem.