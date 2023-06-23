A/R: Fire Service investigates two separate fire outbreaks

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched an investigation into two separate domestic fire incidents which occurred on Tuesday, June 20 in the Ashanti Region.



The two fire outbreaks occurred separately at Atonsu Bukro where the fire gutted some rooms and destroyed properties in the building and Tafo-Pankrono, where a five-bedroom apartment was destroyed.



The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 3 Peter Addai explaining the incidents to journalists said, “We also dispatched the Mampongteng Fire Station and when they got there, the fire was well alive and the rooms had been burnt and when they got there, members of the public tried preventing them from getting access to the fire scene because they were saying that they had delayed so the members of the crew spoke to them and the assemblyman also intervened and also called for police assistance and so we finally got access to extinguish the fire.”



"The fire also affected a five-bedroom apartment and there were no casualties. We have been able to identify the origin of the fire and investigations are still underway to establish the cause of the fire,” D.O 3 Peter Addai revealed.