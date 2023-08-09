A/R: Court remands 12 tricycle operators over clash with police

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Akropong District Court has remanded the 12 tricycle riders arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash that ensued between some Tricycle operators and the police in an attempt to retrieve their seized vehicles from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



In court on Tuesday, 8 October 2023, the pleas of the accused persons were not taken.



The Prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, prayed the court to remand the accused to allow for further investigations.



The court thus remanded the accused into police custody to reappear on August 15, 2023.



Some tricycle operators, clashed with the police on Monday, August 7, 2023, when they stormed the towing yard of the KMA to retrieve their tricycles after blocking the Suame Road stretch to the Kumasi Central Business District (CBD).



The protesters pelted stones at the police who had been stationed in the towing yard and in response, the police fired warning shots.



A joint armed military and additional police personnel were deployed to the scene to disperse the aggrieved riders.



Six Police officers got injured and were rushed to the KMA clinic for medical attention.



Twelve of the riders were immediately arrested by the police.



They were provisionally charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting.