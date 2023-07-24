A/R: Angry youth attack Asawase police station

Regional News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Angry youth of Asawase in the Ashanti Region have attacked the Asawase Police over the death of one of their friends.



According to reports, the attacks follows the police allegedly manhandling one their friends which lead to his death.



The Assembly member of Asawase West Electoral Area, Gideon Okai narrated that the youth accused the police of killing their friend but the police have denied it.



“The Asawase police station is opposite my house, so I heard a group of guys throwing stones into the station.



“So, I called the police patrol officer to come and make sure that things are calm here. When you enter the police station you can see a lot of damage. The reason is that they are accusing the police of killing their friend,” Mr. Okai narrated.



He continued: “But upon interrogation, some of the police officers here said it was not true, but they are accusing them that is why they came here to retaliate by throwing so many items, gadgets and other stuff destroying meter and other stuff.”



However, the area is now calm after a heavy police presence.