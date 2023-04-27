A/R: 24-year-old allegedly commits suicide over epileptic condition

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Malik, a 24-year-old epileptic man has committed suicide at Atonsuagya in the Asante Mampong Municipal of Ashanti Region.



The young man allegedly committed the act with a gun.



The Assemblyman for Atonsuagya Electoral Area, Hon David Awuni, has confirmed the sad incident.



He said the incident happened Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the young man placed the gun on a wall and pulled the trigger.



The bullet allegedly struck him in the chest.



He stated that the man had interacted with the father after he returned from the farm.



He is said to have parked his father’s motorbike before entering his room.



The father stated that he did not hear from his son again, but heard a gunshot and found his son in a pool of blood when he rushed into the boy’s room.



It remains unclear what caused the incident, but details emerging indicate that the deceased was worried about his condition and had always isolated himself from others.



It has also emerged that the gun he used in committing suicide belonged to the father.