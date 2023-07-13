A Plus loses his father in the US

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality and political activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has stated that he has lost his dad.



In a post shared on Facebook, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, A Plus said that his dad died in the United States of America (US) after a short illness.



He said that he spoke to his dad, whom he said is known as Dan, on Wednesday and promised to visit him in the US on Friday, July 14, 20223



“Yesterday, I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday and he said "don't forget to bring some of the brown rice."



“This morning I woke up to many missed calls from family members. Just as I was about to return some of the calls, my cousin called to inform me that my father popularly known as Dan, died at dawn after he fell sick and was being rushed to the hospital. Just like that,” parts of the post read.



BAI/OGB



