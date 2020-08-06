General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: My News GH

A Plus honoured for his role in the fight against coronavirus

Social Activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng

Social Activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng known widely as A Plus has been honored for the role he has played since Ghana recorded her first case of COVID-19 to date.



The honor is in recognition of his donations and support for the vulnerable during these trying times since the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



The citation on the plaque used in honoring his contribution read “In honour of MR. KWAME ASARE-OBENG for supporting the national call to sustain Ghana in the fight against the Covid-19 crisis. Your enormous response and personal donations to the poor and needy in Ghana is a great honour and service to this nation”.



The social activist dedicated the honor to members of The Peoples Project; a group of Ghanaians who believe the betterment of the Ghanaian can be achieved if citizens rise and ask for accountability while also playing their respective roles well.



“Yesterday I received this beautiful plaque from Rectitude International. I dedicate it to all members of The People’s Project.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.