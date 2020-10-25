General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

A Plus defends Akufo-Addo’s daughters over donations to their foundation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his daughters

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has mounted a spirited defense for the daughters of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over cash donations by their foundation.



According to him, their foundation has solved a number of problems in the country which is worth commending than condemning.



To him, their good works should be the focus because they have given hope to a number of people who did not have it and have ensured that lives have been made better.



He stated in a Facebook post; “Ok so what is wrong with an NGO writing for sponsorship and getting it? We are not talking about all the children suffering from hole in heart these ladies are helping. We are not talking about the water they are providing to underprivileged communities. We are not talking about the emergency healthcare they are giving to poor people."



Adding; "We are not talking about the scholarships the foundation is given to young ladies. Why are we only interested in the sponsorship they got. It is not fair. I’ve explicitly expressed disappointment in Nana Addo and his government but charley, this one is no news”.



A Plus, however, noted that the NPP pushed similar propaganda while it was in office saying that the-then President John Dramani Mahama had given contracts to his brother when he was dredging the Odaw River with his own resources as part of his social responsibility.



He called on political parties to desist from propaganda and play politics of issues so that frivolities won’t be given attention in the country’s body politic.



“This is the same thing NPP did to Ibrahim Mahama when he was dredging the Odor river for us for free. We made so much noise about how he was awarding contracts to himself because his brother was the president which was total falsehood. The man was actually doing it with his own equipment as a corporate social responsibility. Now you see how NDC is also paying you back? When I say let’s stop this kind of politics you’ll come and insult me. It’s not not not. It must end!!!”



The National Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi in a television programme exposed the children of the President for establishing a foundation which they were using to solicit state funds to run.



According to him, these young ladies targeted well-to-do state institutions for their donations; citing GCB Bank as one of the institutions that funded the foundation of the President’s daughters.





Ok so what is wrong with an NGO writing for sponsorship and getting it? We are not talking about all the children... Posted by A Plus on Sunday, 25 October 2020

