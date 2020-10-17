General News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Class FM

A Plus appointed General Manager of CMG

A Plus

Mr Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has been appointed as the General Manager of the Class Media Group (CMG).



His appointment takes effect from November 2020.



Mr Asare Obeng will be running the affairs of the five-year-old media conglomerate, which has business units dotted all over the country.



CMG owns and operates Class91.3FM (Accra), Accra100.5FM (Accra), No.1 105.3FM (Accra), CTV (Accra), Kumasi104.1FM (Kumasi), Adehyee99.1FM (Kumasi), Ho92.5FM (Ho), Taadi99.1FM (Takoradi), Sunyani FM (Sunyani), Dagbon FM (Tamale FM) and ClassFMonline.com.









