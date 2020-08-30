General News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

A-G’s detection of loopholes in Agyapa deal implies govt needs no private legal advisors – Kwaku Azar

Prof Kwaku Asare, Fellow of think tank, Centre for Democratic Development (CDD)

Public intellectual, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare known widely as Kwaku Azar, has noted that the fact that the Attorney General detected loopholes in the Agyapa Royalties deal supports his view that the Government of Ghana does not need private legal firms or lawyers to advise it on transactions it enters into.



He stressed that an empowered Attorney can be the best legal adviser of government in all its dealings.



Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare had asserted that government’s use of private legal firms as transaction advisors in its dealings with companies or agreements is unacceptable since the Attorney General exists to provide such legal services, among others.



He had made the comment following revelations that the government had contracted the services of some private legal firms to advise it on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



It has now come to light that the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo, had flagged aspects of the deal advising that it was not in the best interest of the country.



This, Kwaku Azar argues, confirms his assertions that government has no business paying private legal firms to be transactions advisors when the Attorney General’s Department exist as the lawyers of Government.



“…First, the Attorney General saw many of the loopholes in the Agyapa deal. This confirms my belief that we do not need these private transaction advisors and an empowered AG can be the best transaction advisor…,” he wrote on social media.



Meanwhile the Agyapa Royalties deal, which seeks to securitise Ghana’s royalties earnings for some upfront payment, continues to spark controversy. The minority in Parliament has been resolute in its opposition to the deal. Some 15 Civil Society Organizations(CSOs) have opposed the deal calling on government to suspend the deal and make some key disclosures on the deal.

