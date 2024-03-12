A-G drops case against fmr Chief Director at Ministry of Health in ambulance purchase case

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has opted to discontinue the case against the former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, in which he was sued together with others for their roles in the purchase of ambulances.



In court on March 7, the A-G formally wrote to the presiding judge that he would discontinue the case, a 3news.com news report has stated.



Due to health complications, Dr. Anemana has required medical treatment abroad, currently undergoing further care in India.



Following an extensive private discussion with Judge Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, it was disclosed that the charges against Dr. Anemana have been dropped.



The trial will continue with the third witness providing their testimony, the report added.



The proceedings have been postponed to Tuesday, March 19, as the primary accused, former Deputy Minister of Finance, and Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is occupied with parliamentary duties this week.



Background



Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and a private businessman, Richard Jakpa, are standing trial for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.



The trial of the former deputy finance minister and the two others started on January 18, 2022, before the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting as an additional High Court Judge.



They have pleaded not guilty to the five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment of crime, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.



