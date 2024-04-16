A.B Bokazo gets new chief

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Azanwule family of A.B Bokazo in the Ellembelle district of the Western Region has outdoored a fifty-year-old Ghanaian American-based Human Resource Recruiter, Mr Francis Amenlemah Blay-Mockey as the new chief of the town under the stool Name, Nana Amihere Blay II.



His installation followed the demise of his predecessor, Nana Nwiah Amgboza IV somewhere last year.



For seven months before his installation, Safohene Ebi Nyameke acted as the caretaker of the town.



Before he took the oath of office, allegiance, and secrecy as Nana Amihere Blay II, he and the Queen Mother of the town, Obahyemaa Assuah Eba II were paraded through the principal streets of the town in a palanquin decorated with rich traditional regalia in a brass band procession with gestures of love, unity, kindness, manliness and readiness to champion the cause of the community.



Addressing a thunderous crowd of traditional rulers from sister towns, visitors from Ghana, the diaspora, his elders and subjects in the town, Nana Amihere Blay II doffed his hat for the caretaker, Safohene Ebi Nyameke for his zeal and commitment to hold the fort when the stool became vacant in the last seven months.



He appealed to the family, his elders, and the entire community, both old and young, to get on board and rally behind him to serve them humbly in the task ahead.



Nana Amihere Blay II reminded him to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity and love.



The new chief liaised with the queenmothers to set up different committees to administer the affairs of the community.



He said with unity of purpose, the fortunes of the community would change to witness unprecedented beautification, modernization, and transformation.



He pledged to establish an Education Endowment Fund to cater to the education of brilliant but needy children and ensure that schoolchildren take their studies seriously to maintain higher academic standards.



Nana Amihere Blay II assured the community that no galamsey activities would go on in the town under his watch to degrade the land and environment.



He asked the community to pray to God to grant him the wisdom of Solomon to administer efficiently to his glory.



Obahyemaa Assuah Eba II thanked the caretaker for the swift move to install a new Chief.



She thanked the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III for giving a strong backing to make the installation a grand success.



Obahyemaa Assuah Eba II assured Nana Amihere Blay II of her resolve to support him and his elders to experience a successful reign.



She called on people in the community to forget about their past differences, unite, and forge ahead in unity.



The Chief of Menzezor, Nana Akye Blay II in a word of admonition, advised the new Chief to be steadfast and fair in his new office.



The Chief of Ambainu, Nana Nyamekeh Fofole asked the Chief to respect his subjects and collaborate with the family and elders in matters concerning the sale of land.



He advised him not to arrogate everything to himself without consultation with his elders and the family.



Queen mother of Basake, Obahyemaa Aba advised the Chief to disregard rumour-mongering and bring peace and unity to the town.