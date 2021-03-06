General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

A.B.A Fuseini coins ‘special landlords proverb’ to apologize to angry NDC grassroots

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region of Ghana A.B.A Fuseini has apologized to the teeming members of the National Democratic Congress for going against the party’s position to approve Ministers-designate, coining a special proverb where he metaphorically considered the NDC grassroots as fathers and Landlords, MyNewsGh.com reports.



The appeasing proverb comes after an unending confusion among the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the approval of Ministers-designate who did not make the cut during the vetting of the nominees.



Members of the NDC are not happy with their Members of Parliament who they say approved the NPP Ministers-designate after taking bribes.



It became more worrying when the Communications Director fo the NDC Sammy Gyamfi in an epistle on his social media pages blamed the Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin, Mohammed Muntaka and Haruna Iddrisu indicating that they superintended the approval for their parochial interest.



But speaking on Accra-based Pan African TV, A.B.A Fuseini apologized on behalf of his colleagues.



“They say when your father as the landlord, expresses displeasure with your conduct as a son, you have no other recourse but to show remorse and apologize. Kwame, let me use this exalted platform of Pan African Tv, this morning the Almighty Allah is my witness, Kwame i want to beg of our rank file of our footsoldiers. I want to render an unqualify apology unreservedly to the rank file of our party and to the many angry member and supporters of our party across the length and breadth of this country justifiable as they may feel in their anger”, Mr. A. B. A. said.



“Sometimes, even the sense of feeling of betrayal that they might witness, that at least I speak for the minority and Kwame, I can say without any iota of hesitation, that nobody in the leadership and caucus of the NDC is happy about the most recent events with respect to the matters that you have brought. And so Kwame, it’s a very long story that some of the matters are looked into, but just to say that …. is a matter for which we seek some forgiveness from them”, the so disturbed MP added.