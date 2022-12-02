A.A.M.A holds third ordinary meeting of the year

Regional News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has held its third ordinary meeting of the year in Atebubu.



Presenting his sessional address, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu touched on a wide range of issues covering security, revenue, projects, agriculture, and education.



The MCE said plans are far advanced to set up a military barracks in Atebubu with the proposed deployment of about 200 men before the end of the year in a bid to maintain security in the municipality and other adjoining districts.



On revenue, he indicated that an amount of GHC1, 816,251.65 out of a projected total of GHC2, 000.000.00 representing 90.81% had been realized as of the end of October this year.



Hon. Edward Owusu enumerated some projects earmarked for next year which include: the construction of a number of classroom blocks for various communities, a health center, two semi-detached staff bungalows and a borehole for Senti, rehabilitation of existing school structures at Atebubu and Jato Zongo and the provision of a 12 unit water closet toilet facility in Atebubu.



The people of Amantin will benefit from the construction of a zonal council office. A number of communities will enjoy potable water from a total of 40 mechanized and manual boreholes.



On agriculture, he catalogued a number of initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of farmers which include: training in good agronomic practices, sensitization in new and improved technologies and agro products, and emerging and reemerging animal diseases among others.



The House approved a fee-fixing resolution, a composite budget, an annual action plan, and a revenue improvement action plan for 2023.