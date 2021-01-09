Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

98% of MMDCEs to lose their jobs - Kennedy Agyapong hints

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central has said only two per cent of the Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) and District Chief Executives (DCEs) will be retained in the next Akufo-Addo government.



According to Hon Kennedy Agyapong, about 98 per cent will lose their jobs.



He stated unequivocally that, the actions and inactions of the MMDCEs contributed to the defeat of most of the MPs.



About 33 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs lost their seats to candidates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 general election.



The ruling party, which hitherto had 169 seats, is now at par with the NDC – with both political parties having 137 seats respectively.



Even more difficult is the election of Speaker Alban Bagbin who was the nominee of the NDC.



Though the Speaker is deemed very fair, the NPP argues that things might be difficult for President Nana Akufo-Addo in getting most of his bills passed into law.



The blame, therefore, Ken Agyapong stated, should be laid at the doorsteps of the MMDCEs who sought their individual interests instead of the national interest.



“These MMDCEs are bogus; they caused the defeat of the MPs and I know 98 per cent of them will be sacked,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM Friday.



But some two per cent including his own DCE, Mr Agyapong said, did exceptionally well and he will lobby for them to be retained.