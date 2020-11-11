Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: GNA

956 persons to vote during special voting at Ningo-Prampram

956 persons are expected to partake in the Special Voting on December 1 in Ningo-Prampram

Nine-hundred and fifty-six security officials and special duty officers in the Ningo-Prampram District will participate in the Election 2020 special voting on December 1.



They are expected to vote at two polling stations to be located at the Methodist Primary School, Prampram and manned by six electoral officers each.



Charles Botchwey Jnr, Ningo-Prampram District Director, Electoral Commission (EC), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, stating that those who were not captured would have to be stationed at their registered polling station on December 7 to vote.



Mr Botchway indicated that all COVID-19 protocols would strictly be adhered to during the exercise as well as the main December 7, general elections.



He revealed that the constituency which stretched from parts of Tema Community 25, Mataheko, Afienya, Mobole, Dawhenya, Ningo, Prampram, Tsopoli through to Dawa, currently had 95,753 voters on the 2020 register.



He added that the polling stations for the area had also increased from 119 to 195 due to the voter threshold of 749 for all centres, explaining that centres with registrants above 750 were therefore split into two.



The EC Director reminded the media and election observers that persons with no accreditation would not be entertained at any of the polling centres.



He urged political parties and other stakeholders to educate the electorate especially first-time voters on how to properly vote, saying “the emphasis is on the use of the thumb to make a mark at his or her preferred choice”.



The District is expected to start training the 1,170 electoral officers for the general election in a fortnight.



The Ningo-Prampram constituency in the Greater Accra Region which is known to be one of the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had four candidates on its Notice of Poll for the 2020 Parliamentary election.



They are Alexander Leonel Martey of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Nartey George, candidate for NDC and incumbent MP, Freeborn Kofi Teye for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and an independent candidate,Angmor Richard Nartey.

