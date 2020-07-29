Regional News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

90-year-old lynching: Kafaba Chief released from police custody

Zackaria Seidu Yahaya is the Chief of Kafaba in the Savannah Region

Zackaria Seidu Yahaya, the Chief of Kafaba in the Savannah Region where a 90-year-old woman was lynched for being a witch has been released from police custody.



The move comes after five persons turned themselves into the Police asking for the Chief’s release.



According to a local journalist, Salifu Adams who spoke to Agoo FM News Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor, the youth mobilized themselves to the Police station to admit that they brought the fetish priest to the area.



Adams revealed the soothsayer was invited to identify persons behind the burning of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) pavilion in the area.



“These particular guys they’re five in number, they’re in the Savanna Regional Police Headquarters here to actually report themselves to the Police that they did that and they were those who lynched the 90-year woman so police should rather arrest them and release the Chief to go back. Currently, the five youth from Kasaba are in police custody writing their statement.



“I spoke to one of them and he was telling me that, there was a party pavilion belonging to the NPP which was burnt into ashes so the following morning they couldn’t find who caused the act so quickly they went to the Chief.”



According to Adam, after two weeks without knowing who was behind the act, some of these youth however suggested that they bring in a Spiritualist to fish out who was behind it.



“So the youth through their statement when I spoke to them admitted that they advised the Spiritualist to come so they are here (Police Station) to confirm that they caused the death of the woman but not the Chief so he should be released.”



He said, “when the woman arrived in that community doing her spiritual things to identify what actually caused the burning of that party office, she alleged there was a woman in that community who is a witch so she mentioned this woman’s name and the grandson of this 90-yearyr old woman was also standing there saying that yes that was her grandmother and the woman has also been disturbing him too so I am going to bring her. So the grandson was part of those people who were beating the woman.”



When asked if the spiritualist was able to identify who caused damage to the party office he said “up to date she has not been able to identify anybody it was only this mess she caused.”



Adams also revealed other alleged indecent act portrayed in the area by the Spiritualist



“So that woman is within that territory torturing so many people. Currently, five persons are on admission in the Salaga hospital receiving treatment.”

