90-year-old death: Clear faces in video but no arrest yet? - Pratt asks police

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite their hunt for the culprits in the murder of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba near Salaga in the Savannah Region.



A video surfaced on social media showing some unidentified persons mercilessly whipping the elderly woman who they accuse of being a witch and lynched her.



The woman was condemned to death in full glare of people who looked unconcerned for such babaric act to be carried out.



The assault on the elderly woman is said to have been ignited by a female Priestess in the area who claimed the 90-year-old woman is a witch and, as part of measures to exorcise her, incited the 'beating' parade.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. wondered why no suspect has been arrested by the Police Service yet, saying if it were a different incident, the security personnel would have been swift in their investigations.



He stressed the perpetrators of this heinous crime were clearly seen in the viral video and so wants the Police to quickly swoop down on them.

