9-year-old boy drowns during crab hunting at Saltpond

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A nine-year-old boy has died during crab hunting at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, Paa Kwesi together with his three friends all below thirteen years went to a marshy area to search for crabs on Tuesday morning April 2, 2024.



While hunting for crab, they decided to go and swim in a river when they felt that the weather was too hot. But when the deceased jumped into the river, he never returned.



The three survivors after swimming in the river didn’t see the deceased and they suspected he might have gone home so they went back to hunt.



But on their return, they sent his slippers home, only to realize that he was not at home. However, they didn’t inform anyone about what had happened.



The mother of the deceased went to the police station lodged a complaint, and proceeded to local radio stations and information centres to make announcements but all proved futile.



They later had information that someone had drowned and had been found on a river bank at Mankessim Hinni. So they quickly rushed to the area only to witness the lifeless body of the young boy on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in the afternoon.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital Mortuary.



Police have arrested the three survivors for interrogation as investigation begins.