9-week-old baby killed by coronavirus

A 9-week-old baby has succumbed to coronavirus [File photo]

The latest update on Ghana's Coronavirus figures indicates that a 9-week-old child has succumbed to the disease.



According to the Ghana Health Service, the baby's unfortunate demise occurred in the Central region. He is one of the 8 persons who are said to have been killed by the virus in the latest update.



2 of the 7 adults also had no comorbidities while the remaining 5 had underlining health conditions such as retroviral infection with cerebral toxoplasmosis, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes mellitus.



The death toll now stands at 239.



Meanwhile, 121 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the accumulated cases to 42,653.



The country however continues to make a significant improvement in its fight as active cases have dropped again. The figure as announced on Friday, August 14 was 1906 but has now reduced to 1,847 despite the new cases that have been recorded.



According to GHS, 6 are critical, 3 are on ventilator while 16 are severe cases.







Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region - 21,212



Ashanti Region - 10,569



Western Region - 2,899



Eastern Region - 2,097



Central Region - 1,801



Bono East Region - 720



Volta Region - 642



Western North Region - 580



Northern Region - 489



Ahafo Region - 485



Bono Region - 480



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 229



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 18





