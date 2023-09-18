9 ventures announced for the Africa Money and DeFi Summit investment showcase

Regional News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: Kofi Nyarko Addo, Contributor

The Africa Money and DeFi Summit (AMDSGH) has announced the selection of nine ventures that would showcase the cutting-edge Web3, Blockchain, Fintech, and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) businesses to investors and industry leaders in Accra.



The summit slated for October 3 and 4, 2023 would focus on forging connections and bridging the gap between African ventures, corporates, and global investors as well as allow the (AMDSGH) to draw applications from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, and Côte d'Ivoire.



The program is expected to receive support from key industry stakeholders including Amazon Web Services, HBAR, EMTECH, Native Teams, One Liquidity, International Trade Centre, Raenest, BudPay, Fuse, Turaco, Okra, Wewire Africa, Waza, Fonbnk, Fez Delivery, Fincra, and Semoa and would connect African fintech and crypto leaders with international players.



The nine ventures to be showcased at the summit would include:



Hurupay (Ghana), is a stablecoin payment platform that would enable African businesses to accept stablecoin payments from customers as a more stable and reliable payment method, eliminating concerns related to currency depreciation or high transaction costs.



Save App (Kenya), which would disrupt the saving habits of African consumers, reshaping their perspective on spare change. The company launched Ukonga, a micro-savings platform that enables users to save their spare change for future use.



Coinazer (Nigeria), was carved to empower businesses and individuals with cutting-edge blockchain solutions. The Web3 crypto platform would provide a secure environment for users to safely buy, sell, and store a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more.



PAL (Cote d'Ivoire) is a digital banking platform and liquidity provider acting as an off-ramp for remittance and payment companies seeking to innovate cost-effectively within the Francophone African market.



Safi Protocol (Kenya) is a Web3 startup that would leverage Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to build climate resilience. With a deficit of $1bn funding gap in the Renewable Energy Sector in Africa and Southeast Asia, the company sought to bridge the global liquidity gap in the energy sector by tokenizing qualified real-world clean energy projects.



VerifiBuy (Ghana) is an e-commerce platform dedicated to bridging the trust gap between online buyers and sellers.



Bluray (Ghana) is a digital payment solution platform that enables businesses and merchants to instantly receive MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) and card payments from their customers directly into their bank accounts.



One Chain Africa (Nigeria) is addressing the challenges facing blockchain adoption and innovation in Africa. One Chain Africa’s blockchain solution aims to create a more inclusive and accessible blockchain ecosystem on the continent, enable stablecoin deployment for each country, integrate on-chain KYC infrastructure, and facilitate the growth and innovation of blockchain technology across the continent.



PayBox (Ghana) driving innovation in cross-border payment and fund transfers across more than 23 African countries for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Millennials.



Africa Money & DeFi Summit West Africa (AMDSGH), curated by Africa Tech Summit, is a leading fintech and Web3 conference that provides valuable insights and networking opportunities for the Pan-African Fintech, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) & Web3 ecosystem. Hosted in Accra, Ghana AMDSGH brings together fintech leaders, Mobile Network Operators, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, government representatives, trade bodies, media, and leading ventures to drive investment and foster business collaborations within the African Fintech and DeFi ecosystem.



