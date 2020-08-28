General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

9 times Prophet Nigel Gaisie made the headlines for the wrong reasons

Founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Pastors can be wonderful individuals, serving as mentors, teachers, confidants, and friends but what happens when such persons are always saddled with outrageous scandals?



Although there are hundreds of such men of God in the country, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s name leads pastors who have in recent times been indicted all kinds of wrongdoing.



From taking advantage of congregants, and being promiscuous to getting actively involved with politics, these are the number of times the Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has been accused of doings things pastors shouldn’t do.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s admitting to sleeping with women



He has confessed to sleeping with several ladies despite the fact that he is married. The prophet who admitted that women are his biggest weakness stated in an interview with Blakk Rasta said that he has ‘fallen’ several times to such temptations but now he tries as much as possible to stay focused.



Prior to his confession, he has been accused by many including Mr Kennedy Ayapong for having many sexual partners including people’s wives.







Nigel Gaisie allegedly involved with the murder of Wendy Morris



Not only has he been accused of sleeping with several women but also killing one of his side-chicks named Wendy Finn Morris for fear that she may leak his ‘hidden’ secrets to the public domain.



This was alleged by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.





