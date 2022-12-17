9 positions, 62 candidates, 9000+ delegates: NDC elects executives to deliver election 2024

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has an ambition of winning the 2024 elections but before they pull the breaks on the New Patriotic Party’s eight-year reign, there is the relatively small matter of reconstituting its National Executive Committee.



Saturday, December 17, 2022 is the date and the Accra Sports Stadium is the venue as over 9000 delegates take turns to cast their votes for the preferred candidates for the various positions.



With the elections of the National Women and Youth Organizers out of the way and Sammy Gyamfi’s National Communications Officer’s job secured, there are still nine positions up for grabs with over 62 candidates vying for those slots.



As with elections of this nature, some positions have been earmarked as the most keenly contested owing to the persons involved.



National Chairman race



The National Chairmanship race is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch when it comes to which position has the attention of the media.



This is because, after 17 years as General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has seen the need to move up and assume the chairmanship position.



The only issue is that General Mosquito is going after the seat occupied by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who in all fairness is a formidable candidate.



There are other two people in the race but expectedly the build-up has been centered around Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah.



Both men have been crisscrossing the country, campaigning and trying to convince delegates to vote for them. Their campaign had been dominated by subtle attacks until audio of Asiedu Nketiah speaking to some delegates made its way into the media space.



Since then, both men have been on mainstream media attacking and defending their positions.



General Secretary



General Mosquito vacating the position after all these years has opened it up for possible suitors and there are as many as three of them.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a one-time Sports and Youth Minister and Director of Elections of the party, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey a former Minister and Parliamentarian and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor the incumbent Deputy General Secretary are the three men vying for the position.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah’s exuberance and charisma is one that endears him to followers while Fiifi Kwetey is viewed as a more calm and diplomatic person who will bring some serenity to the position. Peter Otokunor has branded himself as the heir apparent to Asiedu Nketiah, having served under him for years.



National Organizer



Joshua Akamba is facing stiff competition for his position with his deputy, Chief Biney Nixon, former deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin and Solomon Yaw Nkansah among persons competing with him for the position.



It is believed that Chief Biney and Joseph Yamin pose the biggest challenge to the Akamba’s quest to continue in his role.



The deputy positions of the above stated portfolios are also up for grabs. Other substantive positions which will also be voted for include Zongo Caucus Coordinator and NEC members.



Below are all the positions and candidates



CHAIRMAN



SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI - 1 JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA - 2 SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO - 3 NII ARMAH ASHIETEY - 4



VICE CHAIRMAN



SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU - 1 ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN - 2 DR. SHERRY AYITTEY - 3 SETH OFORI OHENE - 4 AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA - 5 ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO - 6 ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI - 7 EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH - 8



GENERAL SECRETARY



ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH - 1 FIFI FIAVI KWETEY - 2 DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR - 3



DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY



FRANCIS LANME GURIBE - 1 CATHERINE DEYNU - 2 BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH - 3 GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA - 4 KWAME ZU - 5 BRADI PAUL OPATA - 6 EVANS AMOO - 7



NATIONAL ORGANIZER



JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA - 1 HENRY OSEI AKOTO - 2 MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL - 3 SIDII ABUBAKARI - 4 SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH - 5 CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON - 6 JOSEPH YAMMIN - 7



DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER



KOBBY BARLON 1 HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU 2 ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO 3 ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW 4



COMMUNICATION OFFICER



SAMMY GYAMFI



DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER



GODWIN AKO GUNN - 1 ADONGO ATULE JACOB - 2 MALIK BASINTALE - 3 KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY - 4 MOHAMMED NAZIRU - 5



ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-



ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI - 1 HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT - 2 MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER - 3 ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED - 4 YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI - 5



NEC MEMBERS



EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY - 1 PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA - 2 ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL - 3 REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE - 4 ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ - 5 MALIK ADAMA - 6 VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH - 7 EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA - 8 CECILIA N. ASAGA - 9 EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN - 10 NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH - 11 STEPHEN LADZEDO - 12 ANITA ANNAN - 13 RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH - 14 THOMAS AYISI KUMAH - 15 WONDER VICTOR KUTOR - 16 MOHAMMED MAMUDU - 17 ARABA TAGOE - 18 FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH - 19



