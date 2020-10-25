General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: My News GH

9 out of 10 arrested Asawase NDC members granted bail

The nine were granted bail by the Police in the Ashanti region

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that nine out of the ten suspects arrested in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti who are said to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been granted bail.



Details of their bail condition are scanty but reports indicate that the remaining individual has been left in Police custody because a motorbike belonging to him was reportedly used for an armed robbery attack some two weeks ago



The nine were granted bail by the Police in the Ashanti region after they were thoroughly screened



We reported that some ten suspects believed to be members of the opposition NDC were arrested by the Police without reason on Saturday night.



The ten were reported to have been picked up by the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service



According to an eye witness, these individuals were sitting close to the office of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency when they were picked up by the Police who claim it was “order from above”.



Deputy NDC Asawase Constituency Secretary, Marwan Abdul Wahab who confirmed the arrest to this portal said “We believe President Akufo-Addo and NPP are doing everything possible to intimidate NDC members in Asawase Constituency and also frustrate our campaigns aimed at retaining the seat. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated. The arrest is a wake-up call and we will know how to position ourselves”.



“We are calling the Ashanti Police Command to tell us the reason why they arrested our party members. We insist the arrest is baseless because the police cannot give reason why they arrested them”. He stressed.



Meanwhile, some members of the NDC together with their Member of Parliament Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak picketed at the Police Headquarters while they were working at seeking for bail for the persons arrested.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.