9-month-old dies after father pours acid on wife and child

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 29-year-old woman, Philomina, is battling for survival following a horrifying attack by her husband.



The suspect allegedly poured acid on the victim in Gomoa Pomadze, in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.



The victim’s nine-month-old baby has also died after being bathed in acid alongside her mother by her 35-year-old father, Enoch Mensah, who is currently on the run.



Details emerging indicate that the couple have been fighting since the birth of their child, with financial issues, particularly concerning rent, being a significant point of contention.



The couple, according to the details, faced eviction due to their inability to settle their rent.



Enoch, after an altercation, returned to the residence and harmed Philomena and their infant daughter with acid.



Another narration indicates that the suspect, Enoch Mensah, 35, who had issues with his wife Philomena Owusu, 29, went to her house on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, and informed her that he had rented a new house for her, so she should go with him so they go and pay for it.



The suspect was angered by her behaviour, leading to the acidic attack, and her husband fled the accident after she began screaming for help.



The victim sustained serious injuries, but her daughter died.



Philomena is currently in critical condition and has been transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for advanced medical care as the search for her attacker continues.